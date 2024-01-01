Luiz lays out ambitions with Juventus; confident of Motta system

Douglas Luiz has laid out his hopes as a Juventus player.

The midfielder was formally presented to the local media on Wednesday, having arrived from Aston Villa last month.

Luiz said, "Many great players have passed through Juventus, and this motivates me a lot and convinced me to come here.

“I’m sure that we will have a great season. We have new players, a new coach, and we are getting used to Thiago Motta’s work and what he asks of us.

“What impressed me most is the greatness of this club, the stadium, the passion of the fans for the club. I’m very happy to be here. It will be an important season, and we will fight together for great results.”

On fellow Brazilians Bremer and Danilo, Luiz continued: “Yes, they certainly helped me a lot in this negotiation. Every day I woke up Danilo would say to me: ‘Come to Juve’. He talked to me about the club and motivated me to come here.

“Obviously, I knew how important this club are. But the fact that there was someone I knew was an extra motivation. Especially if they tell you that you can come here and make a difference.”

On talks with coach Thiago Motta, he said: “It seems that Thiago and I have known each other for a long time. He is a young coach and gives you the freedom to communicate freely and talk about tactics, and our relationship is very good.

“As I told him, I don’t have a preference on my position, I like to play near the goal. But I told him that if the coach or Juve need me as a more defensive number 6, I have no problem covering the role. But the freedom that he gives me on the pitch, I think, can make a difference.

“It didn’t take much to convince me because the greatness of this club speaks for itself. Any player would have wanted to have this opportunity and I’m no different in this sense. As soon as I heard about Juventus, I expressed my interest to my agents.

“And we worked to make sure everything went well. I think it’s a very important step in my career and I hope it’s also important for the club. I didn’t come here just to play but I want to continue to improve and help Juve achieve their goals.”

Luiz concluded: “Playing for Juventus certainly won’t be easy and I feel the responsibility. The value of my purchase is very high, and I feel the responsibility of that.

“I’ll continue to work to improve. I want to be an example for young players, even if I’m 26 and still young. I came here to learn but also to teach, so I feel the responsibility.

“I come from a league that is considered the most difficult to play in, I’m happy with this experience because it has left me with a lot. In Serie A I want to give more. I know what kind of player I am, I’ve prepared myself and I feel ready.

“Objectives are the consequence of work. Sometimes it’s better to make an assist than a goal. In the role I play you have to be intelligent.”