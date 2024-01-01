Juventus signing Luiz tells Villa fans: I want to make you proud

Brazil star Douglas Luiz admits that his passion for Aston Villa will never fade.

The midfielder has been transferred from Villa to Italian giants Juventus for a mega fee.

Villa did not want to sell the player, but had to comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Luiz posted on Instagram: "The time has come to say see you soon, Villa Park. I want to start by thanking everyone (club, players, fans and staff) this was a place where I felt at home, you fans made an impact on my career and will never be forgotten by me, I will miss you!

"I hope I made you very proud, you can be sure that I always tried to give my best version, as a player and as a human being.It was 5 years of many joys, celebrations, struggles, learning, games, fun and many other things.

"Now I will continue my life at another club, but my fans and passion for you will never fade, thank you for everything @avfcofficial."