Hernanes: Douglas Luiz will be the brain and director of the new Juventus

Former Juventus midfielder Hernanes is happy seeing Douglas Luiz sign for the Bianconeri.

Hernanes believes the former Aston Villa midfielder will thrive under Juve coach Thiago Motta.

He told Sportweek: "Juventus has a squad of good players and by adding ideal players for Thiago Motta's game such as Douglas Luiz it will certainly be easier to implement his new idea of ​​football straight away.

"For Thiago's teams, as we saw last year in Bologna's Champions League qualifying campaign, they like to have the ball and command the maneuver and the match.

"Douglas Luiz will be fundamental from this point of view, he will be the brain and director of the new Juventus."