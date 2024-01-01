Man City due windfall as Luiz joins Juventus

Manchester City are due a tidy windfall from Douglas Luiz's move to Juventus.

The Aston Villa midfielder is undergoing a Juve medical in California ahead of his transfer being rubberstamped.

Luiz is joining Juve in a deal of cash plus Juve pair Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea.

The Daily Express says City will be due around £5m from the deal.

It was City who originally brought the Brazilian to Europe, however work permit issues would eventually thwart Luiz's chances of making it at the Etihad.