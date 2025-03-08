Luis Enrique understands Juventus striker Kolo Muani's PSG confession

PSG coach Luis Enrique can understand Randal Kolo Muani's admission this week about his issues in Paris.

Now on-loan at Juventus from PSG, the France striker has been superb for the Bianconeri this season.

However, earlier this week, Kolo Muani confessed he failed to find his place at PSG.

He told La Repubblica: “A Frenchman at PSG, especially one who cost €90m, is under immense pressure, not everyone can handle it. I couldn’t. I had opportunities, and I didn’t take them. It hurts, but I’ll say it again: that’s football, I have no regrets.”

Asked about Kolo Muani's comments, Enrique insists he always believed in the ability of the centre-forward, but couldn't find a place for him in his team last season.

Enrique said on Friday: “Normally, I always say a lot of positive things about my players.

“It’s what I feel, the signals I get from them. Kolo Muani is a great player. It’s difficult to settle at Paris Saint-Germain. I only have positive words for him, even for players who I wasn’t able to help as I would have liked.”

Since arriving in January on a straight loan, Kolo Muani has struck five goals in six Serie A appearances.