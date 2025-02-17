Tribal Football
Most Read
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis
Man Utd and Real Betis face Antony recall dilemma
REVEALED: Two buyout clauses included in Musiala's new Bayern Munich contract
João Cancelo: His return to Benfica, his relationship with Guardiola and his departure from the national team

Serena: Juventus striker Kolo Muani a star - but needs to lessen the selfish streak

Carlos Volcano
Serena: Juventus striker Kolo Muani a star - but needs to lessen the selfish streak
Serena: Juventus striker Kolo Muani a star - but needs to lessen the selfish streakJuventus
Former Juventus and Inter Milan striker Aldo Serena admits he's been impressed by Randal Kolo Muani.

Serena believes Kolo Muani is changing Juve's season after Sunday's win against Inter Milan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Radio Rai: "I think Juve cannot think about winning the Scudetto.

"(Thiago) Motta must think about building a game and a common spirit that I think he is finding. Kolo Muani, from an individual point of view, is a star: he has speed, technique and great will. I think he is an individualist: yesterday he made the assist, but only because he could not do anything else.

"In the first half he did not give a great ball to Nico Gonzalez, because he sees the goal, wants the goal and lives for that and at this moment he is a point of reference, Juve needed someone up front who knows how to create opportunities. In the future he will have to change this selfish tendency, also penalised by his experience at PSG, where Luis Enrique wants a more total participation of the striker in the game.

"Juve needed a final point of reference in attack, something that (Dusan) Vlahovic was unable to do."

Mentions
Serie AKolo Muani RandalSerena AldoJuventusInterPSG
Related Articles
Kolo Muani welcomes praise from Juventus chief Giuntoli: Future?
Juventus chief Giuntoli talks up chances of keeping Kolo Muani
Italy coach Spalletti excited by form of young strikers Retegui, Kean