Carlos Volcano
Kolo Muani welcomes praise from Juventus chief Giuntoli: Future?
Randal Kolo Muani says he appreciates the support of Juventus sports director Cristiano Giuntoli.

Giuntoli has already talked up the prospect of signing permanently the on-loan PSG striker.

Kolo Muani told Sky Italia: "Giuntoli's words make me very happy, they mean that I made a good impression. I'm very happy to have brought back the smile, this not only makes me happy but it pushes me to work even harder. Future? My future doesn't worry me for the moment, I'm just enjoying the moment and I hope to do even more.

"Everything is going more than well, I'm very happy to be here. I was welcomed very well, like in a big family. I spoke with the coach, with the captains, I get along well with all my new teammates.

"Serie A? Frankly I feel very good, we work a lot and very well. It's a big change compared to Ligue 1. Here we work much more, we struggle more, football is very tactical. I had a great debut, my teammates helped me a lot. They gave me the right balls and I knew how to use them. I repeat, I'm very happy here in Turin and I hope that this good moment continues in the future."

