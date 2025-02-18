PSG chase Palace starlet Derry despite Chelsea, Juventus and Atlético Madrid interest

Paris Saint-Germain are keen on Crystal Palace’s young talent Jesse Derry who is wanted by several top clubs this season.

The 17-year-old Palace Academy player will be available for free at the end of the season once his contract expires, which has piqued the interest of several major European clubs that want to sign him this summer. The young talent has been impressive this season, scoring 9 goals and providing 2 assists in 16 matches across Palace’s U18 and reserve teams.

The England U19 international has yet to sign a professional contract, which has sparked the attention of these big sides. However, the likes of Juventus, Atlético Madrid, and Chelsea have also joined the race, making the competition for his signature fierce meaning any offers for the young star would have to be very competitive.

Chelsea has done well nurturing talented young players in the past, and Derry may be interested in joining the host of young talent that they have snatched up in recent years from around the world. However, Derry may be tempted by a move abroad to join a club where he will get ample first-team opportunities, and unlike the Blues, PSG may be able to offer that to him.

Palace will be desperate to lock down the teenager to a professional deal but after reports of interest from elite European sides he may not want to stay with the Premier League side as summer approaches. Derry certainly has a bright future ahead of him whether that be with Palace or elsewhere at a bigger club who could turn him into a star.