Capello on Serie A trio's Champions League elimination: We've gone backwards

Former Juventus coach Fabio Capello says a lack of pace and intensity cost Serie A's three teams in this week's Champions League round 16 playoffs.

Juve, AC Milan and Atalanta were all bundled out of the competition this week.

Capello said of Juve's defeat at PSV last night: "In the first half, Juventus pressed well, creating problems for PSV. In the second half, however, the team remained very static.

"Only in the second half of extra time did they start playing with the intensity of the first half again, but unfortunately (Dusan) Vlahovic's shot hitting the post was an unfortunate episode."

Capello also highlighted the limitations of all three Italian teams, stating on Sky Italia: "Juventus' difficulty was evident, as well as several errors. The team wasn't lucid. In general, all three of the eliminated Italian teams suffered from the pace and intensity of their opponents.

"We've gone back a bit: we're not used to being subjected to this pressure."