Tribal Football
Most Read
Atalanta striker Lookman makes statement after Gasperini blast: I'm hurt; it's deeply disrespectful
Man Utd contract offer ACCEPTED by Sporting CP superkid Quenda
Endrick and Guler to demand Real Madrid exits
Juventus coach Motta: I'll enjoy PSV pressure

Capello on Serie A trio's Champions League elimination: We've gone backwards

Carlos Volcano
Capello on Serie A trio's Champions League elimination: We've gone backwards
Capello on Serie A trio's Champions League elimination: We've gone backwardsAction Plus
Former Juventus coach Fabio Capello says a lack of pace and intensity cost Serie A's three teams in this week's Champions League round 16 playoffs.

Juve, AC Milan and Atalanta were all bundled out of the competition this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Capello said of Juve's defeat at PSV last night: "In the first half, Juventus pressed well, creating problems for PSV. In the second half, however, the team remained very static.

"Only in the second half of extra time did they start playing with the intensity of the first half again, but unfortunately (Dusan) Vlahovic's shot hitting the post was an unfortunate episode."

Capello also highlighted the limitations of all three Italian teams, stating on Sky Italia: "Juventus' difficulty was evident, as well as several errors. The team wasn't lucid. In general, all three of the eliminated Italian teams suffered from the pace and intensity of their opponents.

"We've gone back a bit: we're not used to being subjected to this pressure."

Mentions
Champions LeagueSerie AVlahovic DusanJuventusPSVAC MilanAtalanta
Related Articles
Del Piero: Juventus players lacked the desire, intensity of PSV
Weah: Juventus players couldn't match PSV's aggression
Motta disappointed with Juventus defending in PSV defeat