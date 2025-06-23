Liverpool's Nunez gives "green light" over move to Napoli after reviewing Conte’s project

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has agreed a deal to Napoli as finances between the two sides are set to be worked out.

Despite his inconsistencies, Nunez remains an important asset to the club after arriving from Benfica for around £85M. Now, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano the Uruguayan is set to leave this summer and has agreed to join Serie A giants Napoli who have been seeking a striker to replace Victor Osimhen for some time.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Understand Darwin Núñez has given his initial green light to Napoli, open to the move after being presented (Antonio) Conte’s project.

“Deal now depends on financial feasibility as Liverpool want important transfer fee and salary will also be key topic.”

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has already signed Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, while Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez has started his medical this week. Clearly, the Premier League champions are not scared to splash the cash but to fuel every deal they must let go of certain players like Nunez who often find themselves watching on from the bench.

Football Italia report that Napoli are also interested in Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund but will only pursue the Danish international if Nunez cannot be snapped up. With Nunez leaving it opens up a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak who has been linked with the Reds for a number of months as Slot build a side fit to defend the title.