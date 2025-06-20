Napoli coach Conte: I really didn't think we'd sign McTominay

Napoli coach Antonio Conte admits he didn't think Scott McTominay could be signed from Manchester United.

McTominay joined Napoli in the final days of the summer market and ended the season a Serie A winner and also named Player of the Year in Italy.

Conte told Sky Italia: "I knew McTominay very well , he grew up in the Premier League with Manchester. I saw that when he played he was always impactful but I saw that he was not used in a decisive way and as a key player by his club. He rarely did it, he was almost never a starter.

"We had spoken about him with (sports director Giovanni) Manna. He had told me that it was a situation that could be done if certain situations combined. Sometimes directors also tell you stories to keep you happy (laughs).

"But if you say to me: did you think he would get to 100%? I would have said no, also because we didn't have the Cups. Instead, in the end he arrived and I was very happy. Manna was very good. I repeat, I didn't think he could arrive."