Lazio make offer for Man Utd forward Greenwood

Lazio have opened talks with Manchester United to sign one of their homegrown players.

The Red Devils are likely to sell Mason Greenwood after his impressive year on loan at Getafe.Now it appears they may have suitors, with The Mail stating that Lazio are the first club to bid for Greenwood.

They have put in a bid in the region of £30 million, with the fee rising due to bonuses.

United will be hoping that other clubs, such as Juventus, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, or Borussia Dortmund, come in for Greenwood.

A bidding war would allow them to raise the price for a player who will not be reintegrated into the first team.