Juventus put Chiesa on table in Man Utd talks for Greenwood

Juventus put Chiesa on table in Man Utd talks for Greenwood

Juventus are eager to setup a swap with Manchester United over Mason Greenwood.

Juve are in talks with United about a deal for Greenwood, but are refusing to meet his £40m asking price.

Advertisement Advertisement

Instead, La Gazzetta dello Sport says Juve want to discuss a swap involving Italy attacker Fede Chiesa.

With a year to run on his deal, Juve are keen to find a buyer for Chiesa - though a swap for Greenwood is also being considered.

Chiesa is currently monitoring developments from Italy's Euros camp in Germany.