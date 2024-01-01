Tribal Football
Juventus put Chiesa on table in Man Utd talks for Greenwood
Juventus are eager to setup a swap with Manchester United over Mason Greenwood.

Juve are in talks with United about a deal for Greenwood, but are refusing to meet his £40m asking price.

Instead, La Gazzetta dello Sport says Juve want to discuss a swap involving Italy attacker Fede Chiesa.

With a year to run on his deal, Juve are keen to find a buyer for Chiesa - though a swap for Greenwood is also being considered.

Chiesa is currently monitoring developments from Italy's Euros camp in Germany.

