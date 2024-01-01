Juventus midfielder Rabiot 'waiting' for Man Utd

Tribal Football
Italian giants Juventus are in no hurry to learn about the decision over Adrien Rabiot's future.

The Frenchman has to decide if he wants to remain in Turin or move on to another team.

The senior international is away with his teammates at Euro 2024 at present.

Per Tuttosport, Rabiot is waiting for an offer from Manchester United as well.

The Red Devils tried to sign him in each of the past two summer transfer windows, but a deal never materialized.

Now that Rabiot is out of contract, he may find that such paths are easier to cross.

