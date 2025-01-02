Aston Villa join battle for PSG striker Kolo Muani

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani is in hot demand this winter.

The Frenchman is a key target for the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Per L’Equipe, Aston Villa are the latest English club to enter the sweepstakes for his signature.

United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are all said to be in the mix as well.

Kolo Muani is no longer wanted ta PSG by coach Luis Enrique, who prefers his other attacking options.

However, the 26-year-old is still very highly rated for his speed and physical ability.

