Liverpool eye Atalanta star Lookman this summer despite Saudi League interest

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Atalanta star Ademola Lookman this summer.

Sky Sports claims the Reds have already made contact with the Serie A club as they assess a potential move for the former Everton winger.

Arsenal are also said to be keen, while clubs in the Saudi Pro League have expressed interest in the 26-year-old.

Lookman is widely expected to leave Atalanta at the end of the season, with Liverpool eyeing him as a possible successor to Mohamed Salah.

The winger has been huge for the Italian Serie A club, helping them win the Europa League recently.