Tribal Football
Most Read
Yamal and Barcelona reach terms as agent Mendes sends message to Florentino
REVEALED: The two stars Real Madrid will seek to buy if Vinicius Jr sold
Echeverri in line for Man City debut
Man Utd are receiving weekly updates on Osimhen and Gyokeres ahead of the summer window

Liverpool eye Atalanta star Lookman this summer despite Saudi League interest

Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool eye Atalanta star Lookman this summer despite Saudi League interest
Liverpool eye Atalanta star Lookman this summer despite Saudi League interestAction Plus
Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Atalanta star Ademola Lookman this summer.

Sky Sports claims the Reds have already made contact with the Serie A club as they assess a potential move for the former Everton winger.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arsenal are also said to be keen, while clubs in the Saudi Pro League have expressed interest in the 26-year-old.

Lookman is widely expected to leave Atalanta at the end of the season, with Liverpool eyeing him as a possible successor to Mohamed Salah.

The winger has been huge for the Italian Serie A club, helping them win the Europa League recently.

Mentions
Serie ALookman AdemolaEvertonSalah MohamedLiverpoolAtalantaArsenalPremier LeagueFootball TransfersSaudi Professional League
Related Articles
Gatti’s future at Juventus unclear after rejecting a winter bid from Forest
Liverpool watching Lookman's situation at Atalanta
Liverpool, Newcastle and Arsenal set to chase Brentford's Mbeumo this summer