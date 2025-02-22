Liverpool watching Lookman's situation at Atalanta

Liverpool are watching Ademola Lookman's situation at Atalanta.

The Nigeria striker is upset with coach Gian Piero Gasperini after he criticised Lookman for failing from the penalty spot in defeat to Club Brugge.

The loss saw La Dea lose their Champions League round 16 playoff and after Gasperini's criticism, Lookman declared the coach's blast as "deeply disrespectful" and also stated how he was "very hurt".

AS says a move away could be on this summer given the tension between the pair.

And watching on are Liverpool, which see former Everton striker Lookman as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.