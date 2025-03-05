Lippi: Juventus can win Scudetto; the greatest player I coached...?

Former Juventus coach Marcello Lippi insists he admires modern football.

Speaking with La Repubblica, Lippi says Serie A is now more competitive compared to his time.

He stated: "I only turn off the TV if one of the two teams can no longer be reached. The coaches seem better prepared than my generation, and there is also greater balance, the weak teams have disappeared.

"The Scudetto? I wouldn't be surprised if Juve were to come back into the game as well."

On the players he worked with as Juve coach, Lippi also said: "I have trained many, and many magnificent ones. The greatest? Mmmm, how can I do it?

"If I say Del Piero I can't help but think of Zidane, if I say Zidane I can't help but think of Del Piero... And then Vialli, who I miss so much: generous, ironic, very intelligent, a champion and a joker. But also Conte, who was my point of reference. And Pirlo, Nedved, Totti, Gattuso, Gigi... And Roberto Baggio, certainly: one of the greatest in history."