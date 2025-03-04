Juventus midfielder Yildiz: Scudetto obviously an objective

Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz says they're going for the Scudetto after victory over Hellas Verona.

Juve won 2-0 on Monday night, to move them back into the top four and within six points of leaders Inter Milan.

Yildiz said afterwards: "We are professionals.

"We gave our all and we must continue. The Scudetto is obviously an objective but we must think game by game."

On the performance, Juve coach Thiago Motta also said: "I didn't say anything to my players, especially in the offensive phase I leave a lot of freedom. Then finding a team that defends like that is difficult, but the boys did well.

"You need organization and on this I can reiterate that the boys have the freedom to use their imagination on the field, it's important in football. We just missed scoring earlier because the game would have changed sooner."