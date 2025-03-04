Fagioli: Kean call convinced me about Fiorentina

Tribal Football
Nicolo Fagioli admits Moise Kean helped convince him about a move to Fiorentina.

Both players made the switch from Juventus this season.

Fagioli said, "He definitely played a role because he made two or three calls to me, convinced me, and spoke very highly of the city, the team, the teammates, and the club. So, it’s also thanks to him that I’m here."

On Kean's form, he also said: “He was certainly coming from a slightly difficult period because he was playing a bit less. He came here and did great, confirming himself as the great player he has shown to be.

“I’m happy for him because he’s a friend; I spent many years with him, and he’s having an extraordinary season.”

