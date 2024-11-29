Leon eyeing Lazio midfielder Vecino

Lazio midfielder Matias Vecino is attracting LigaMX interest.

The Uruguay international is off contract at the end of the season and likely to leave Rome.

TMW says Mexico's Leon are interested in the veteran, particularly given his Bosman status.

Vecino is a major cog in the plans of Lazio coach Marco Baroni, but there is a belief the two parties will go their separate ways this summer.

Before reaching Lazio, Vecino also turned out for Inter Milan and Fiorentina.

