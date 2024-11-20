Real Valladolid coach Pezzolano: We can be proud of interest in Moro

Real Valladolid coach Paulo Pezzolano admits he doesn't want to lose Raul Moro in January.

The winger is attracting bigger club interest and has talked up the prospect of returning to former club Lazio.

Pezzolano said today: “Names are starting to appear, in all the teams, that is what is being talked about. If there are teams that are worried about Moro, it is good news because we are doing a good job as an institution.

"Then, the areas that are dedicated to that will see if it is the right time or not. He is one of our best players today and he is growing. As a coach I do not want him to leave, that is clear.

“My joy is that offers are coming for the players. As Juma is growing, Torres, Mario Martín, Latasa... they are players that if offers come, like Lucas Rosa, if there are offers it is a pride."

