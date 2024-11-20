Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Frank to give update on Wissa and Mbuemo ahead of Brentford return
Chelsea given huge boost as 5 key stars return for Leicester clash
Moyes reveals he flew to private France meeting to become Forest manager

Real Valladolid coach Pezzolano: We can be proud of interest in Moro

Carlos Volcano
Real Valladolid coach Pezzolano: We can be proud of interest in Moro
Real Valladolid coach Pezzolano: We can be proud of interest in MoroLaLiga
Real Valladolid coach Paulo Pezzolano admits he doesn't want to lose Raul Moro in January.

The winger is attracting bigger club interest and has talked up the prospect of returning to former club Lazio.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Pezzolano said today: “Names are starting to appear, in all the teams, that is what is being talked about. If there are teams that are worried about Moro, it is good news because we are doing a good job as an institution.

"Then, the areas that are dedicated to that will see if it is the right time or not. He is one of our best players today and he is growing. As a coach I do not want him to leave, that is clear.

“My joy is that offers are coming for the players. As Juma is growing, Torres, Mario Martín, Latasa... they are players that if offers come, like Lucas Rosa, if there are offers it is a pride."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
LaLigaMoro RaulValladolidLazioSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Feyenoord go for Chelsea midfielder Casadei
Valencia eyeing AC Milan fullback Jimenez
Aston Villa to raid Osasuna for Boyomo