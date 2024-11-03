Lens defender Danso still furious over Roma move collapse

Lens defender Kevin Danso remains angry over the collapse of his move to Roma this past summer.

A failed medical, which showed up heart concerns, was blamed for Roma's decision to pull out of the deal.

Danso told L'Equipe on Saturday: “I’d never had an explanation like that before, having passed all kinds of medical tests in England. I was told that they were much more severe about this type of analysis in Italy, but I knew that I was fine physically.

“Maybe my transfer fell through for another reason.

"I had to do numerous tests to discover that I could actually play, the situation had become so complicated.”