Lega Serie A president Simonelli reveals plans to stage games in USA

Lega Serie A president Ezio Simonelli admits they're working on hosting games in the USA.

Simonelli is in the US this week to discuss the prospect.

“I was elected two months ago and it’s no coincidence that I chose to come here to the USA for a meeting with the local representatives,” Simonelli said at a media conference.

“This is a market on which we count a lot, we have nine American owners and one Canadian, to whom I owe a lot given that they elected me, so it’s normal that we want to focus on this area.

“The product is beautiful, and not only are we the league with the most American owners, but there are also potential buyers window shopping, so it means that certain groups believe in the possibility of making money in Italy.”

Simonelli continued: “It’s definitely a stimulating challenge. We, at the league, of course have to take not of the fact that another event could clog an already congested calendar. We will have to find the right balance with the needs of the national league, but the Club World Cup will definitely be a fascinating event.

“For us, this project is definitely a goal. We will need the approval of the local federation for such an event to happen, but we believe in it and we want to be the first in Europe to do it.”