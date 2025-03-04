Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: First-leg at Feyenoord very important

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi is wary facing Feyenoord and their fans on Wednesday night.

Inter are in Rotterdam for Wednesday's first-leg of their Champions League round 16 tie.

“They’re a physical team with great qualities,” Inzaghi said.

“We know that it’s not an easy environment at their place, I played there in 2000 with Lazio. We played in the quarter-finals in the second group stage. I’ve not been there as a coach yet, but I know it’s a fiery atmosphere.

“They’re a quality team that has changed coach. They did well in the league despite ending at 0-0 (against NEC). They’ve already done great things in the Champions League, Bayern lost despite knowing that they still weren’t in the play-offs, they knocked Milan out. We know there will be a second leg, but we have to focus on tomorrow.

“We know that there are two legs, but the boys know that the first match has a lot of value when it comes to getting through the round. We will have to play a great game. I am still thinking about the best possible solutions to ensure that the team plays a good game. We have some problems to solve, but I’ve seen willingness from everybody.”

Feyenoord have had their Eredivisie clash with Groningen this weekend postponed so they can focus totally on the Inter tie.

Inzaghi added: “They were able to postpone the game and I think they did correctly. A Champions League round of 16 match is important, and it’s right that Feyenoord did this.”