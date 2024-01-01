Lecce coach Gotti reacts to Fiorentina thrashing: I won't be running away

Lecce coach Luca Gotti has been assured his job is safe after their 6-0 defeat at Fiorentina.

Local sources insisted Gotti was safe before the final whistle, with him later declaring he and his players must quickly move on from Sunday's hammering.

Advertisement Advertisement

What happened after the game?

“At the end of the game there was a need to discuss in the locker room with the team, without dwelling too much because even perceptions can be difficult in the heat of the moment. We reasoned calmly with the management and technical staff. The issue of trust was not even taken into consideration."

What happened to Lecce?

“You shouldn’t rely on feelings, whether positive or negative. During the week there was the feeling that we had fixed several things. We had worked in the right direction and I had good feelings. At the start of the match there was enthusiasm, then we couldn’t react to the difficulties. We showed weakness and a lack of personality. A match that became a nightmare. We conceded goals that you can’t concede in Serie A. I think it’s the most penalizing result of my career, and yet I’ve been through a lot of difficult moments. The only sensible thing is to apologize to the fans, with the promise to give everything for a recovery."

Sacking or resignation?

“These questions should be asked of others. I intend to address the situations and find solutions.”

What has changed compared to last year?

“It is a different team, changed in many key elements. Today this team has not yet found its physiognomy. In some sliding doors it has taken the wrong path, my job is to find the positive path again. I do not ask myself the problem of alibis, I ask myself the problem of reality. At the beginning of the year we accept this challenge, defined as the miracle of the third consecutive salvation.

"Why do you bring up the word miracle? Because you have to deal with reality. The reality is that you have to face a situation of great difficulty. It is not easy for Lecce to save themselves. This does not mean that we cannot do it. I have no intention of taking the door and running away, I know what the difficulties are. I do not imagine a nightmare like today's match, but this is our normality. If we want to disintegrate, let's do it, my job is to come together and face the difficulties."

How to get to the goal?

“With this idea of ​​looking for the goal we conceded six. This is the reality of the pitch. I have to give solidity and simpler certainties to this team. We have to start again from the simple things, before going in search of the solution of the goal, which today brought us problems."