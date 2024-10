Villarreal in contact with new agents of Chelsea midfielder Casadei

Villarreal are in contact with the new agents of Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei.

Villarreal scouts checked on Casadei in action for Italy U21s over the past week and came away impressed.

TMW says Casadei has recently switched agents to Epic Sports Italy of Francesco Facchinetti and Ali Barat.

And contact has been established between Villarreal and Epic Sports about a January deal.

Also making enquiries have been Serie A pair Fiorentina and Atalanta.