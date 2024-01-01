Fiorentina assistant coach Citterio: Lecee thrashing result of three months hard work

Fiorentina assistant coach Stefano Citterio says the team is now finding it's potential after thumping Lecce 6-0 on Sunday.

Danilo Catali and Andrea Colpani both struck twice, with Lucas Beltran and Fabiano Parisi also scoring for the rout. Afterwards, Citterio says the result came from the hard work put in since preseason.

What has changed in Fiorentina?

“We have been working for three months, we knew that initially we could have some difficulties. Little by little with the work and thanks to the availability of the boys things are improving. We are reaping the fruits of the work. We are lucky to train a group of men even before footballers. Today we lost an important player like Gudmundsson but Beltran came in and did very well."

Has Colpani unblocked himself now?

“The goal helps the attackers. These two goals will help him. During the week the coach had spoken about the respect he has for him. He was improving in his performances, that's what we always ask of the boys."

How are Gudmundsson and Kean?

“Gudmundsson had a muscle strain. He will be evaluated during the week. Kean had a sprained ankle, he resisted for a while but then we thought it was better to replace him."

Exciting to replace Palladino today?

“For me it is an emotion to enter the field to replace an important presence like that of the coach. He has given us maximum support. For now we leave the standings there. There are many games to play, now we think about the Conference."

The defensive phase?

“It needs a lot of attention, but the mental aspect also counts. Our turning point came there. We managed to create a good group, a new group with many insertions. It took time to create the blend, now you can see it from the attitude on the field of those who start and those who come in. A synergy has been created that is fundamental."

Does your self-esteem increase now?

“It has certainly grown, the boys' skill is in facing Milan in the same way as they face Lecce. Coming here against a team in crisis had its pitfalls."

How did you see Lecce?

“Talking about opponents after a 6-0 is not easy and it is not nice. Coming to Lecce and dominating is never easy. We prepared for the match knowing the pitfalls, we were facing a strong team that was going through a moment of crisis. We were good at taking advantage of this moment. Lecce did not start badly, we were good at unlocking the match and increasing the problems for the opponents. Great credit goes to the boys for the way they interpreted the match."