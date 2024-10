Chelsea and Tottenham are eyeing Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu.

The young Dane is being scouted by both Premier League giants this season.

The Mirror says Spurs see Dorgu as a potential replacement for veteran defender Ben Davies.

Chelsea, meanwhile, want to sign the youngster for French partners Strasbourg.

Dorgu recently penned a new deal with Lecce to 2029 and is now carrying a price-tag of £30m.