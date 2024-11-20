Limpar: I was Gyokeres' mentor; I hope he joins Arsenal

Arsenal hero Anders Limpar is urging his old club to go for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres scored four goals in Sweden's Nations League win against Azerbaijan last night.

Limpar told Fotboldirekt: "I know Gyokeres very well personally, I was kind of his mentor when he played for Brommapojkarna. I talked a lot about my professional life with him.

"He is an advanced player who works fantastic and scores many goals. Haaland is the best that has existed in Europe for many years. Of course there are such cannons as Lewandowski, Kane and Salah, but Gyokeres is now among the world stars. He is the kind of player who can almost choose which club he wants to go to.

"Seeing Gyokeres at Arsenal would be crazy.

"We have to remember that the Portuguese league is worse than the Premier League, but when Manchester City went to Lisbon, he scored a hat-trick. He is able to score goals in England, he has played for Coventry, he knows the English mentality. I think the next step is to play in the Premier League and be able to choose which club you want to play for. I am convinced that he will score more and more goals and will join a Premier League team like Manchester City, Arsenal or Liverpool.

"He will have world-class players who will serve him and score even more goals."