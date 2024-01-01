Lecce chief Corvino: Pioli recommended Rebic to me

Ante Rebic has explained his decision to move to Lecce.

The former AC Milan forward has returned to Serie A, joining Lecce as a free agent after securing a release from his contract at Besiktas.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rebic said at his presentation today: "Lecce has found a very motivated player, I want to show everyone that I am the same as I was three years ago. In the last two years I have suffered due to an injury, which I resolved in April.

"A month ago the director and the coach convinced me. I haven't thought about it too much, I know that at this moment I have to play consistently and show everyone that I'm ready."

Lecce chief Pantaleo Corvino also said: "Usually when I present a player I have to be very detailed. Today instead there is a player with an important career, this conference is easier for me.

"You know Ante Rebic better than me. I can say that he was vice world champion with Croatia, champion of Italy with Milan. I know him very well. In the first phone call I told him that he had to give up a bit of salary because I made him rich by selling him from Fiorentina to Eintracht.

"This season I will play 300 games in Serie A with Lecce and 700 overall, these are records that I feel very strongly about. And above all it would be a record for Lecce to save themselves for three seasons in a row. I asked him to help us achieve this goal. When I called (Stefano) Pioli I told him that I need a first striker and he more than reassured me. Ante chose Lecce because he is driven by personal motivations, he wants to get back in the game game. He knows he'll find the right environment."