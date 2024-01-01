Rabiot pricing himself out of return to football

Adrien Rabiot is pricing himself out of a return to the club.
The former Juventus midfielder came off contract over the summer and remains a free agent.
TMW says Rabiot's personal demands have proved too rich for interested clubs.
Juve offered Rabiot €7.5m-a-year net to re-sign, but he chose to walk away. Talks were held with AC Milan, but his demands were too rich for the Rossonero.
Rabiot has also been linked with a move to the Premier League, though like Serie A clubs, his terms have proved too rich in England.