REVEALED: Mendes failed to drum up buyers for AC Milan striker Leao

Agent Jorge Mendes failed to drum up interest for AC Milan striker Rafael Leao over the summer.

TMW says Mendes attempted to find a buyer for the Portugal international, despite claims from Milan management that he wasn't for sale.

Leao's contract carried a €175m buyout clause, which expired on July 15.

The striker's €6.5m salary was attractive to interested clubs, but his buyout clause was seen as too rich - even by Saudi Pro League teams.

As such, Leao remained a Rossonero player when the Italian market shut on Friday night.