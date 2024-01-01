Tribal Football
AC Milan and Maignan closer to new agreement

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan is closer to settling on a new contract.

The Rossonero management are in talks with the France international about a new deal. Maignan's current contract expires in 2026.

Maignan is currently on €2.8m-a-year, with Milan willing to offer an improvement to €6m-a-year plus bonuses.

The offer, says TMW, has impressed Maignan and he is now closer to settling on terms.

Indeed, there's a confidence that Maignan will now commit to a new contract once forms are tabled.

