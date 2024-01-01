Le Fee: Speaking to De Rossi convinced me about Roma

Enzo Le Fee is happy with his first weeks at AS Roma.

The midfielder arrived in the summer from Lorient.

He said of choosing Roma, "(Roma sporting director Florent) Ghisolfi showed interest, but the most important thing for me was the dialogue with the coach (Daniele de Rossi) because you can have a thousand speeches, but the most important words are those of the coach.

"He is the one who makes me play and makes me grow and he is the one who builds the team together with Ghisolfi and this is important. It was a simple conversation, it is an environment in which I can continue to grow. As I said, talking to De Rossi convinced me to come here.

"I came here to continue improving. I have goals in mind, I can't wait to play the most important matches. This is the perfect project to do it, I will improve in all aspects, I need to know this championship better".