Capello takes stock of Serie A opening rounds: De Rossi and Motta showed courage

Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello has reviewed the opening weeks of the new season.

Capello admits he's been impressed by the bold actions of Juventus coach Thiago Motta and AS Roma's Daniele de Rossi.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Two courageous coaches, Motta and De Rossi. One left out Danilo, last year's captain; he gave up on (Fede) Chiesa; he focused on the young players he had trained in the pre-season and has already shown tactical attention.

"The other left out (Paulo) Dybala because he was looking for a certain type of balance. And he found it.

"Inter is the most ready, the most complete for the Scudetto, the most tested in the game system. The most difficult thing for (Simone) Inzaghi will be the turnover, watch out for the mistake he made at Benfica by changing more than half the team: two or three players are changed, at most.

"To make more use of (Dusan) Vlahovic's skills, something more is needed on the wings. So let those who were sitting on the bench on Sunday also get up: (Francisco) Conceiçao, Nico Gonzalez."

On the antics of Milan pair Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao during the draw at Lazio, Capello added : "Theo and Leao were stamping their feet, like people throwing tantrums. The club is fine with talking, but if (Paulo) Fonseca wants to keep the team in his hands, he has to solve it himself. And get the players to follow him."