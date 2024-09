Argentina coach Scaloni: Roma striker Dybala deserves place

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni insists Paulo Dybala deserves his squad place.

It's been suggested Dybala would've ended his Argentina career if he'd left AS Roma for the Saudi Pro League last week.

But Scaloni says: “Paulo’s call-up has nothing to do with him staying in Italy.

“We consider what each player can give on the pitch.

"I made this decision considering the team’s needs and because we may need him anytime.”