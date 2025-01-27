AC Milan branded "weak" and "losing their style" after Conceicao clash with Calabria

Italian pundit Maurizio Compagnoni slammed AC Milan over the bust-up between coach Sergio Conceicao and fullback Davide Calabria.

The pair had to be separated by players and staff at the end of Milan's win against Parma.

Reflecting on the clash, Compagnoni said from the Sky Italia studio: "The scene is ugly, very ugly, and fuels doubts about Milan's choice, whether they did well to replace Fonseca with Conceicao. It's a scene that confirms the dressing room problems within Milan: many players had bad relationships with Fonseca. I think this confirms the problems of the group, perhaps due to the lack of a leader.

"The other issue is that the club is weak. I don't mean financially, but sportingly. If what happens happens, I'm also thinking of Leao and Theo, it means that the club is not particularly strong. And then there's the last doubt: whether Conceicao's choice was right or not."

Fellow reporter Paolo Assogna's opinion was along the same lines: "A sensational fall in style, we are talking about a club like Milan, there is a history and a brand to respect. It is a sensational fall in style and what happened is very serious.

"There was time to count to 10 to go and solve the problems somewhere else, as a football man should do. If I had to think with the head of a manager, or the owner, of Milan, I would be very annoyed."