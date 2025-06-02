Lazio sporting director Fabiani: Sarri has signed - 100%

Lazio sporting director Angelo Fabiani has announced an agreement with Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri is set to return to Lazio and replace coach Marco Baroni after the Romans missed European qualification this past season.

In a video published by the Adnkronos agency, the Biancoceleste sporting director can be seen speaking on the phone and reporting the following: "Forget what they say in Florence that he hasn't signed. Sarri has already signed, I have the contracts, tonight at 2 (am) Claudio (Lotito, president) also signed.

"So there are no problems. He will come on Thursday to plan the season."

The Capitoline manager, then, answered a specific question: "Will Sarri be the new Lazio coach? Yes, 100%."

It's understood Sarri's deal will be for two years with the option for a third. Baroni, meanwhile, is expected to negotiate his payoff on Tuesday.