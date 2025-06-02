Lazio sporting director Fabiani: Sarri has signed - 100%
Sarri is set to return to Lazio and replace coach Marco Baroni after the Romans missed European qualification this past season.
In a video published by the Adnkronos agency, the Biancoceleste sporting director can be seen speaking on the phone and reporting the following: "Forget what they say in Florence that he hasn't signed. Sarri has already signed, I have the contracts, tonight at 2 (am) Claudio (Lotito, president) also signed.
"So there are no problems. He will come on Thursday to plan the season."
The Capitoline manager, then, answered a specific question: "Will Sarri be the new Lazio coach? Yes, 100%."
It's understood Sarri's deal will be for two years with the option for a third. Baroni, meanwhile, is expected to negotiate his payoff on Tuesday.