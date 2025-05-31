Lazio chief Fabbiani: Baroni has asked to leave

Lazio sports director Angelo Fabiani has revealed coach Marco Baroni has offered his resignation.

After Lazio's sudden collapse over the final months of the season, it left them out of the European places and Baroni prepared to move on.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lazio are said to be now in talks with Maurizio Sarri about a return.

"Baroni considered it opportune to leave for his own reasons, but Lazio did very well in two competitions and were in the running for the Champions League to the very end,” Fabiani told Il Messaggero.

“All he needed was a few more points at the Stadio Olimpico.”