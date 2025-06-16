Tribal Football
Lazio secure Pedro to new contract

Pedro has signed a new contract with Lazio.

The veteran forward has penned a new 12-month deal this morning.

Last season, Pedro scored 10 goals in Serie A, in 30 appearances, with one goal scored every 109 minutes played.

In the Europa League, he scored four goals, to which we must also add 3 assists, in 12 appearances, while in the Coppa Italia he took the field twice. 

Pedro re-signs after the appointment of his former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, who he also has worked with at Lazio during the latter's previous stint.

 

