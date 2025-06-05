Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Lazio sign Tavares outright from Arsenal
Lazio have completed the permanent signing of Arsenal wing-back Nuno Tavares.

Tavares spent the past season on-loan with Lazio, where he impressed under coach Marco Baroni.

The Portugal international has now signed outright with the Romans, penning a contract to 2029.

Lazio announced: "S.S. Lazio announces that it has definitively registered the player Nuno Albertino Varela Tavares, coming from Arsenal F.C.

"The player has signed an employment contract until 30 June 2029."

Tavares had been on Arsenal's books since 2021.

