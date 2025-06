Marco Baroni has been named new coach of Torino.

Baroni has landed the Toro job after leaving Lazio last week.

Advertisement Advertisement

He has signed a two-year contract with Toro after the surprise departure of Paolo Vanoli at the end of last season.

Baroni moves to Toro after leaving Lazio by mutual consent after a poor finish to last term as the Romans missed European qualification.

Before taking charge of Lazio, Baroni had led Lecce.