Tribal Football
Most Read
Brother of ex-Juventus star Pogba out of jail and back on pitch with 2-goal blast
Liverpool and Chelsea join Man United in race to sign €90m rated Juventus star
Barcelona coach Flick angered by timing of Osasuna clash
Carragher on Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid move: I’m not angry about him going for free

Al Nassr coach Pioli wanted back in Serie A

Carlos Volcano
Al Nassr coach Pioli wanted back in Serie A
Al Nassr coach Pioli wanted back in Serie AAction Plus
Al Nassr coach Stefano Pioli is being linked with a return to Serie A.

Forced out of AC Milan at the end of last season, Pioli took charge of Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in September, succeeding Luis Castro.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sportitalia says Pioli is now wanted back in Italy, where Roma are keen.

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri will step aside at the end of this season to take up a management role and Pioli is being considered as his replacement.

Pioli previously coached local rivals Lazio, where he was between 2014 and 2016. It's suggested he has struggled to settle in Saudi Arabia this season.

Mentions
Serie AAl NassrAS RomaAC MilanLazioPioli StefanoSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Atalanta to seek Serie A experience if Gasperini goes
Roma loanee Saelemaekers attracting Newcastle, Forest interest
Liverpool, Juventus line up move for Atalanta striker Lookman