Lazio coach Baroni on Inter Milan thrashing: We gave up

Lazio coach Marco Baroni says his players gave up during Monday night's 6-0 thrashing by Inter Milan.

Baroni, however, says he was responsible for Monday night's hammering.

What is your first hot analysis with the team?

"I take responsibility for the defeat, the team gave in from a nervous point of view. We lost far away and we disunited, this is my responsibility. I didn't know how to manage the emotions of a challenge against a very strong team. You can lose but you can't disunited and get nervous. We stretched ourselves, it's right as I've always done to take responsibility for this."

How are Gila and Gigot?

"We are evaluating them, Mario has not been well, he turned white and felt like vomiting. Gigot after the blow he suffered did not make it back, we waited but the conditions were not there to return."

Would you make the same choices again?

"The team did very well for 35-40 minutes, keeping the right distance, recovering the ball with the right balance. After the penalty I saw the desire to recover the result and the match but we did it with nervousness. We conceded the second goal on a poorly managed transition. Now we have to be good at growing on this defeat."

Now he begins his work to metabolise this defeat?

"Now there must certainly be growth from this match. If the team has a nervous breakdown I have to take note, I always have. I could stay here looking for excuses, but it won't get us anywhere. Here we are not talking about 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1, when a team exits the match because perhaps it doesn't have the physical resources given the many matches played but there is a management of the emotions that is up to me. We had this breakdown and for this reason the team suffered too easily."

Conceptually, the team believed it was inferior to Inter?

"We know that the teams ahead of us are doing better, Inter are a team that presents itself. We have to take a path to get there, in the difficulties the team did not have the nervous and emotional strength to withstand the difficulties. We disunited and when you do that against these teams it can end up the way it did. I have to take responsibility for this."

What is the mistake not to make? What does the fans' hug at the end of the match mean?

"I can only thank the fans, they are the reason why I take responsibility. I can't wait to get back on the pitch tomorrow morning, these are the painful defeats that help you, I will pass this on to the team."

Was there a confrontation in the locker room with the senators? Zaccagni was very upset at the time of the substitution, what happened?

"Zaccagni was upset, he said something to the fourth official and I told him to shut up because there was nothing to say, we had to say something between us. I didn't say anything special to the team, I said what I'm saying to you. Now I can't wait to meet up with them again, these situations must make you grow. I certainly did something wrong, we started well but a team can't fall apart at the first difficulty. This won't happen again."

Why didn't Dia come in and use him from the start in the attacking midfield?

"Boulaye has a small problem with his ankle, I didn't think it was a good idea to force him. If there had been the conditions he would have come in, in these conditions it seemed absurd to me. Mattia's exit after he took a knock came about in the same way and I gave Castro the chance to play minutes, it's not easy to come back in a match that takes this turn against players of this quality. Just look at what Barella did."