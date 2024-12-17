Dumfries "proud" of Inter Milan performance for Lazio thrashing

Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries was proud of his performance in their 6-0 thrashing of Lazio.

Dumfries scored on Monday night as Inter announced themselves back in the title race.

How much did you want to react after the defeat in Leverkusen?

"It was a very important victory, we wanted to give an answer after the defeat in Leverkusen and we did it with a great match. Yes, we scored six goals with six different players, it is clear that after scoring the first 2-3 goals you play with more confidence, the important thing is also not to have conceded a goal."

Have you become more ruthless?

"We know we can score a lot of goals, we worked a lot on long shots this week. Barella scored a great goal and he can shoot very well from outside the area, it was a great match."

Was it one of your best performances?

"It was one of my best games with the Inter shirt. I have often spoken about what I experienced last year, I worked hard to improve compared to last year and I am happy to be here at Inter."

Have you received too much criticism after Leverkusen?

"We conceded a goal in the last minute, I don't understand the criticism because we are having a great season also in the Champions League, regardless of Leverkusen. We don't listen to what they say from the outside, we have to give everything and listen to what the coach tells us as we did today by winning an important match scoring six goals."

What does Inter mean to you at this moment after the renewal?

"For me it was the first adventure outside of Holland and I found myself in a family. I always wanted to stay, we worked together to stay here. I'm happy to still be here, Inter has a very important place in my heart."