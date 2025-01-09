Lazio president Lotito makes clear Rovella plans amid Man City interest

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Lazio president Claudio Lotito insists Nicolo Rovella isn't for sale.

Manchester City are the latest to be linked with the young midfielder this month.

But Lotito says they're under no pressure to sell the in-form Rovella.

“He’s not up for sale, and we’ve never received an offer, but naturally, our players are appreciated by the top clubs in the world,” Lotito told Il Messaggero.

Rovella remains on-loan from Juventus, though Lotito has the option to buy for €17m.

