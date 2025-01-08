Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Athletic Bilbao president Uriarte urges Barcelona to end Olmo appeal
Van Nistelrooy set for Man Utd raid with two targeted for Leicester rebuild

Man City, Man Utd watching Parma keeper Suzuki

Paul Vegas
Man City, Man Utd watching Parma keeper Suzuki
Man City, Man Utd watching Parma keeper SuzukiAction Plus
Manchester City and Manchester United are watching Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

The young shot-stopper was scouted by both Manchester giants before Christmas, says TMW.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And Suzuki's form has been enough to attract serious interest from both City and United.

Indeed, United have been watching Suzuki since before he left Japan for former club Sint-Truiden.

Parma have no interest in losing Suzuki this month, though will accept selling the Japan international this summer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSuzuki ZionManchester UnitedManchester CityParmaSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd, Liverpool go for Kvara; Spurs in Fagioli talks; SPL cash tempts David
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd open Girona, Napoli talks; Man City desperate for midfielder; Real Madrid target fullbacks
Man City discussing shock Pogba push