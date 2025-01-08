Man City, Man Utd watching Parma keeper Suzuki

Manchester City and Manchester United are watching Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

The young shot-stopper was scouted by both Manchester giants before Christmas, says TMW.

And Suzuki's form has been enough to attract serious interest from both City and United.

Indeed, United have been watching Suzuki since before he left Japan for former club Sint-Truiden.

Parma have no interest in losing Suzuki this month, though will accept selling the Japan international this summer.