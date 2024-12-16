Tribal Football
Lazio president Lotito: I always knew Baroni was the right man

Lazio president Lotito: I always knew Baroni was the right man
Lazio president Claudio Lotito is happy seeing coach Marco Baroni prove him right this season.

Baroni has been a revelation for Lazio, guiding the Romans to a genuine title challenge at this stage in the season.

Lotito said today: "When I chose him I did it with conviction, certainly not to relegate Lazio. This summer there were protests against me, but I did this restructuring to start again and I was convinced that Baroni could be the right person.

"This turnover is an automatic fact, when you have a highly competitive squad it is right that the most ready and most functional people for the opponents play.

"We must not chase names, those are part of history. We must think about the future, Lazio must become a point of arrival and not of departure."

 

