Bergomi: Why can't this Lazio dream?

Inter Milan great Beppe Bergomi insists Lazio can win the Europa League this season.

Bergomi was speaking after Lazio's win against Ajax on Thursday night.

He said, "Another great performance by Lazio, this is a team that runs a lot and well. And then (Fisayo) Dele-Bashiru in that role of midfielder covers a lack that this team could have had in the middle of the field. At this point I ask myself: why can't this Lazio dream?

"I believe in this Lazio, I like how it was built and how it is trained. The players are improving, (Marco) Baroni has found different positions for some players.

"Up front they may not have the top scorer with 25 goals, but Noslin, Tchaouna, Isaksen, Dia, Castellanos. Zaccagni... In short, many can really score."

