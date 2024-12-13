Tribal Football
Most Read
Maresca takes 11 Chelsea academy players to Astana
DONE DEAL? Leon agrees Man Utd move
Napoli to bid for struggling Man Utd striker who does not fit into Amorim's system
Chelsea and Sancho closer to settling permanent deal

Bergomi: Why can't this Lazio dream?

Carlos Volcano
Bergomi: Why can't this Lazio dream?
Bergomi: Why can't this Lazio dream?Action Plus
Inter Milan great Beppe Bergomi insists Lazio can win the Europa League this season.

Bergomi was speaking after Lazio's win against Ajax on Thursday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "Another great performance by Lazio, this is a team that runs a lot and well. And then (Fisayo) Dele-Bashiru in that role of midfielder covers a lack that this team could have had in the middle of the field. At this point I ask myself: why can't this Lazio dream?

"I believe in this Lazio, I like how it was built and how it is trained. The players are improving, (Marco) Baroni has found different positions for some players.

"Up front they may not have the top scorer with 25 goals, but Noslin, Tchaouna, Isaksen, Dia, Castellanos. Zaccagni... In short, many can really score."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Europa LeagueSerie ADele-Bashiru FisayoLazioAjax
Related Articles
Roma captain Pellegrini: Victory over Braga a beautiful evening
Lazio coach Baroni: We took a step forward with victory at Ajax
Pedro delighted with Lazio win at Ajax: We're a great team, but Scudetto...?